Andover Select Board Meeting Agenda March 27, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 23, 2017 | Comments 0
The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the town office, 953 Weston-Weston Road. Below is the agenda:
- Call Select Board meeting to order.
- Act on Agenda.
- Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from March 13th meeting.
- Review and Act on Financial Orders.
- Highways / Garage:
A. Overweight permit application from David Chaves Excavating
B. Discussion of new truck purchase
- New Business:
- Old Business:
A. HMGP (Rt 11 property FEMA buyout) – update – Jeanette
- Correspondence:
A. Property owner letter regarding snowplowing of East Hill “flats”
- Adjourn.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: