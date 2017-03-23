 

Andover Select Board Meeting Agenda March 27, 2017

The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the town office, 953 Weston-Weston Road. Below is the agenda:

  1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
  2. Act on Agenda.
  3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from March 13th meeting.
  4. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
  5. Highways / Garage:
    A. Overweight permit application from David Chaves Excavating
    B. Discussion of new truck purchase
  6. New Business:
  7. Old Business:
    A. HMGP (Rt 11 property FEMA buyout) – update – Jeanette
  8. Correspondence:
    A. Property owner letter regarding snowplowing of East Hill “flats”
  9. Adjourn.
