Andover Select Board Meeting Agenda March 27, 2017

Thursday 0% High 36° / Low 17° Clear Plentiful sunshine. High 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday 90% High 40° / Low 36° Snow Snow during the morning will mix with rain at times during the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Saturday 60% High 41° / Low 26° Chance of Rain Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.