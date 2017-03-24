Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish & Chester school districts meet March 27 to OK warnings for May 2 vote on unified district

The , the Baltimore Town School District, the Cavendish Elementary School District and the Chester Town School District will all meet separately at 7 p.m. at Green Mountain High School’s Library Learning Commons, mainly to approve a warning for May 2 votes to form the Green Mountain Unified School District.

Below are the agendas for each:

Andover Town School District

AGENDA

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of Agenda

III. Approval of Warning for a May 2 vote to form the Green Mountain Unified School District

IV. Schedule a Community Forum

V. Adjournment

Baltimore Town School District

AGENDA

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of Agenda

III. Approval of Warning for a May 2 vote to form the Green Mountain Unified School District

IV. Schedule a Community Forum

V. Adjournment

Cavendish Town Elementary School

AGENDA

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of Agenda

III. Approval of Warning for a May 2 vote to form the Green Mountain Unified School District. (Community Forum already scheduled for April 25.)

IV. Adjournment

Chester Town School District

AGENDA

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of Agenda

III. Approval of Warning for a May 2 vote to form the Green Mountain Unified School District

IV. Schedule a Community Forum

V. Adjournment