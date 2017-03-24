 

Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish & Chester school districts meet March 27 to OK warnings for May 2 vote on unified district

| Mar 24, 2017 | Comments 0

The Andover Town School District, the Baltimore Town School District, the Cavendish Elementary School District and the Chester Town School District will all meet separately at 7 p.m. at Green Mountain High School’s Library Learning Commons, mainly to approve a warning for May 2 votes to form the Green Mountain Unified School District.

Below are the agendas for each:

Andover Town School District
AGENDA

I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda
III. Approval of Warning for a May 2 vote to form the Green Mountain Unified School District
IV. Schedule a Community Forum
V. Adjournment

Baltimore Town School District
AGENDA

I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda
III.  Approval of Warning for a May 2 vote to form the Green Mountain Unified School District
IV. Schedule a Community Forum
V. Adjournment

Cavendish Town Elementary School
AGENDA

I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda
III. Approval of Warning for a May 2 vote to form the Green Mountain Unified School District. (Community Forum already scheduled for April 25.)
IV. Adjournment

Chester Town School District
AGENDA

I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda
III. Approval of Warning for a May 2 vote to form the Green Mountain Unified School District
IV. Schedule a Community Forum
V. Adjournment

