UPDATE: Portion of Route 9 closed, roads are slick
Mar 25, 2017
UPDATE: VSP advises that Route 9 is reopened. Police scanner traffic indicates slick roads. Please be careful out there.
ermont State Police are advising that Route 9 between Route 8 and Somerset Rd in Searsburg is closed due to a motor vehicle accident. There is no estimate of how long the closure will last. VSP says that specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. If you are driving in that area, you should expect delays in the area and if you can avoid that are, seek alternative routes.
