Rice cauliflower for a gluten-free risotto

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

This cheesy no-rice risotto just so happens to be gluten free, I might add.

1 cup riced cauliflower, see NOTE

6 tablespoons milk

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoon butter or margarine

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt and black pepper to taste

Shredded cheddar cheese for garnish

Place all ingredients, except cheddar cheese, in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir very well to combine and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for about 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring frequently, or until thickened.

NOTE: If you can’t find riced cauliflower in your local supermarket, simply grab a trimmed head of cauliflower and grate it against the largest holes on your hand-held grater or separate it into florets and add them to your food processor. A few whirls on high and you have cauliflower rice.