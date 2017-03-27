Rice cauliflower for a gluten-free risotto
By Jim Bailey
This cheesy no-rice risotto just so happens to be gluten free, I might add.
1 cup riced cauliflower, see NOTE
6 tablespoons milk
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoon butter or margarine
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Salt and black pepper to taste
Shredded cheddar cheese for garnish
Place all ingredients, except cheddar cheese, in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir very well to combine and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for about 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring frequently, or until thickened.
NOTE: If you can’t find riced cauliflower in your local supermarket, simply grab a trimmed head of cauliflower and grate it against the largest holes on your hand-held grater or separate it into florets and add them to your food processor. A few whirls on high and you have cauliflower rice.
