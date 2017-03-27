Rte 7 still closed as recovery of gas tanker continues

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The tanker truck that overturned this morning on Route 7 north left the highway just before 9 a.m., rolling over and down a steep embankment, according to Vermont State Police.

The tanker, which was traveling from Albany, N.Y., to Bellows Falls and was carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline and 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel, came to rest on its passenger side.

The 2017 Freightliner was being driven by Colin Fitzsimmons, 55, of Rutland. He was not injured, police said.

As a precaution, State Police closed Route 7 while the fuels are removed from the vehicle by the Vermont Hazmat Team as well as fire departments from Arlington, North Bennington, Manchester, Bennington and Shaftsbury.

Once the fuels are removed and the truck is recovered, Route 7 will be reopened, but that is expected to take several more hours.