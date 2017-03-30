Grafton Select Board meeting for Monday, April 3, 2017
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.
- Adopt Agenda
- Adopt Minutes: March 20, 2017 & March 25, 2017
- Highway Report/Opening of Cab & Chassis/Plow Bids
- Town Health Officer
- Agenda/Minutes List Policy (list of individuals requesting expires each year)
- Discussion on Select Board Meetings to be held at the Town Garage
- Windham County Sheriff’s Department
- Hydrant System
- Service Awards/Thank You letters
- Town Hall Roof & Repair Assessment
- Special Town Meeting: Purchase of Tractor/Town Hall Repairs
- Trayhan update
- Update on Forester, Hayden Lake
- Lawn Bids
- Public Comment
- Other Business
- Date of Next Meeting: Monday, April 17, 2017 @ 6 p.m., Grafton Elementary School
- Adjourn
