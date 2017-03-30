 

Grafton Select Board meeting for Monday, April 3, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Adopt Agenda
  2. Adopt Minutes: March 20, 2017 & March 25, 2017
  3. Highway Report/Opening of Cab & Chassis/Plow Bids
  4. Town Health Officer
  5. Agenda/Minutes List Policy (list of individuals requesting expires each year)
  6. Discussion on Select Board Meetings to be held at the Town Garage
  7. Windham County Sheriff’s Department
  8. Hydrant System
  9. Service Awards/Thank You letters
  10. Town Hall Roof & Repair Assessment
  11. Special Town Meeting: Purchase of Tractor/Town Hall Repairs
  12. Trayhan update
  13. Update on Forester, Hayden Lake
  14. Lawn Bids
  15. Public Comment
  16. Other Business
  17. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, April 17, 2017 @ 6 p.m., Grafton Elementary School
  18. Adjourn
