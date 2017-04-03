Arts events: April 7 through April 15, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 9–10: Auditions for ‘Savannah Sipping Society’

The Springfield Community Players will open its 2017 season with the new comedy, The Savannah Sipping Society by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, with performances on June 2, 3, 9 and 10.

Auditions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the Players’ Studio at 165 South St. in Springfield.

The cast calls for four mature women, ages approximately in their late 40s to early 70s. For more information, contact the director, Don Gray at 802-885-4048 or dgray1@vermontel.net.

April 7–9 & 14–15: ‘Hot L Baltimore’ in Brattleboro

New England Youth Theatre presents The Hot L Baltimore from April 7 to 9 and 14 to 15 at 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

The Hotel Baltimore used to be the swankiest place in town but now it has a date with the wrecking ball, and its residents — a collection of down-and-outers living on the fringes of society — have just received their eviction notices.

The Hot L Baltimore” reveals the lives of an unconventional community about to be set adrift once more. The authentic and gritty dialogue, often overlapping, gives the experience of eavesdropping on real, bustling people in real, bustling time, and helped make August Wilson one of the most distinguished American playwrights of the late 20th century.

Performances are April 7 to 9 and 14 to 15: Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets for these performances are $10 for students, $13 for adults, and $12 for seniors.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.