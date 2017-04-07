Cavendish Select Board Agenda for April 10, 2017

The Cavendish Select Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, April 10, 2017 in the meeting room of the Cavendish Town Office, 37 High Street at 6:30 p.m. Below is its agenda.

1. Call the meeting to order

2. Act upon minutes of the meetings of March 13th, 2017.

3. Sign Orders

4. Review Correspondence

5. Adjust agenda

6. Hear Citizens

7. Wesley Tice from Outter Limits Brewery to present plans regarding potential brewery in Proctorsville. (Informational Only)

8. Review and discuss updated Town Sewer Ordinance.( Mike Smith of Weston & Sampson will be present for discussion)

9. Consider approval of the Step 1 Engineering Services Agreement from Weston & Sampson for the WWTF Aeration System Improvements.

10. Select Board to consider passing a corporate resolution appointing the Town Manager as the Town’s Project Representative for the WWTF Aeration Replacement System project. (Allowing Town Manager to sign engineering and contractor agreements and to process payments and change orders)

11. Discussion regarding investigation into the feasibility of replacing the Bridge #58 utility crossings with directional bore installations that would be separate from the bridge.

12. Select Board to consider approval of Town properties for use during Town Tag Sale.

13. Review and consider adoption of 2016-2021 Town All Hazard Mitigation Plan.

14. Bruce McEnaney to update Board on upcoming Memorial Day activities.

15. Consider resignation of Ginger Wilk from position as Justice of the Peace.

16. Consider resignation of Jill Flinn as Animal Control Officer.

17. Town Manager to update Board on various ongoing Town projects.

18. Other business

19. Adjourn