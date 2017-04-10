A twist on mozzarella caprese with proscuitto pinwheels

By Jim Bailey

This is a delicious version of the classic Italian caprese appetizer, but using another favorite of Italy, prosciutto.

1/2 pound package phyllo dough (1 roll), thawed

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes, drained well and chopped

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese *

2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto

1 teaspoon dried basil, or 1 tablespoon freshly chopped

1 egg white, beaten

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 400-degrees F. Line a cookie pan or baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. Unroll phyllo dough onto work surface.

Layer prosciutto over the top of dough, coming within 1/2-inch from all sides. Follow this with the tomatoes and then cheese. Sprinkle basil over the top and any salt and pepper you may want.

Starting on the long side, tightly roll the dough until the opposite end. Wet the opposite end with a little water before you finish rolling, ending with the seam side down.

Slice into 1-inch thick pieces with a serrated knife and place each, cut side down, onto paper an inch apart. Mix the egg white with Parmesan cheese and brush the top of each slice with mixture. You can alternately spoon it over the top if needed.

Bake 20-25 minutes, or until nicely browned on top and cheese is bubbling out of the top. Remove from oven and serve immediately.

* Or use 4 to 5 thin slices of Mozzarella cheese.

Makes about 12 pinwheels