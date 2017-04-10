Alleged N.H. carjacker nabbed by VSP in Springfield

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

An alleged carjacker who was being chased by Claremont, N.H., police was captured in Springfield after a high speed pursuit and a fight. according to a Vermont State Police press release.

Just before 4 a.m. this morning,the Claremont Police Department alerted Vermont troopers that they were chasing a vehicle whose driver was suspected of a carjacking with a knife.

Claremont Police broke off the chase at the Vermont state line and Vermont troopers spotted the vehicle on Route 12 in Weathersfield. The driver of the vehicle, Wayne Keough, 39 of Windsor, refused to stop and headed down Interstate 91 south at speeds reaching 120 mph, according to the VSP.

The vehicle took the Springfield exit and crashed the vehicle at South and Main Streets. According to the VSP, Keough then fought with troopers until he could be arrested.

Keough was charged with DUI, gross negligent operation, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and driving with license suspended. Police say there were also active warrants out on Keough. After processing at the Springfield Police Department, Keough was taken to the Southern State Correctional Facility to be held on $1,000 bail.