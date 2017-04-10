Arts events: April 13 through May 15, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 13 & 14: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at NEYT

New England Youth Theater’s Theater Adventure presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream performed on Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. and Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at the West Village Meeting House at 29 South St. in West Brattleboro.

With innovative artistic vision, Theatre Adventure actors with abilities and disabilities create brave and vibrant theater. The West Village Meeting House is an accessible venue, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and all performances will be ASL interpreted.

Tickets are $10 each; discounted group ticket sales are available upon request.

Purchase tickets in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Deadline May 15: Student opportunities at Weston Playhouse

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is looking for high school or middle school students passionate about theater and the performing arts. Two programs are being offered for interested students to be a part of the Playhouse community.

Theatrelab provides 15 students with free admission to the summer shows, and an inside look at how professional productions evolve. Backstage tours, tech rehearsals, actor/director talkbacks, and workshops are all part of the Theatrelab experience. Students apply with a brief essay and application, available on the Weston Playhouse website. Enrollment deadline: May 15.

Broadway Theatre Camp is a three-week summer program for students entering grades 9 through 12. BTC is produced in collaboration with the Creative Arts Department at Burr and Burton Academy and held at BBA theater and dance facilities in Manchester. Beginning July 31, while The Music Man runs on the Weston main stage, students will work on songs and scenes from Broadway shows, as well as material from it. The professional staff made up of Broadway actors, dancers and music directors includes choreographer Felicity Stiverson and music director Larry Pressgrove. This is an opportunity for students to train with Broadway professionals and gain skills that will help them in all aspects of performance. Enrollment ends June 15.

For more information about Theatrelab or Broadway Theatre Camp, contact Director of Education/Artistic Associate Piper Goodeve at 802-824-8167 x104. Or, visit westonplayhouse.org/education.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson