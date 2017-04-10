Special meeting of Chester Select Board for April 14, 2017

The Chester Select Board will be holding a special meeting for the purpose of interviewing candidates for positions on the Planning Commission. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments

2. Executive Session for the purpose of conducting interviews for the position of Planning Commission Members

6 p.m. Gregory Bobar

6:45 p.m. Barre Pinske

7:30 p.m. Amy Mosher

3. Adjourn