Grafton Select Board agenda for April 17, 2017
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. in Grafton. Below is its agenda.
- Adopt Agenda
- Minutes: April 3, 2017
- Highway Report: Truck Bids Acceptance
- Act 148 Universal Recycling law requirements: Ham Gillett
- Signatures for Special Town Meeting Warning May 24, 2017
- Agenda/Minutes List Update
- Town Garage Flooring
- Town Hall Repair Updates
- Public Comment
- Other Business
- Date of Next Meeting: Monday, May 1, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School
- Adjourn
