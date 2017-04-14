 

Grafton Select Board agenda for April 17, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. in Grafton. Below is its agenda.

  1. Adopt Agenda
  2. Minutes: April 3, 2017
  3. Highway Report: Truck Bids Acceptance
  4. Act 148 Universal Recycling law requirements: Ham Gillett
  5. Signatures for Special Town Meeting Warning May 24, 2017
  6. Agenda/Minutes List Update
  7. Town Garage Flooring
  8. Town Hall Repair Updates
  9. Public Comment
  10. Other Business
  11. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, May 1, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School
  12. Adjourn

 

