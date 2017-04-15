Chester Select Board agenda for April 19, 2017
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
- Approval of Minutes from April 5, 2017 Select Board Meeting
- Citizen Comments
- Old Business
- Time Capsule Update
- Sign Local Emergency Operations Plan
- Liquor Licenses: Meditrina, Pizza Stone
- Outside Consumption Permit: Pizza Stone
- Entertainment License: Pizza Stone
- Financial Review: General Fund; Water & Sewer Funds; Delinquent Accounts; Solar Farm Report
- New Business/Next Agenda
- Executive session for the purpose of conducting interviews for the position of Planning Commission members.
7:30 p.m. Tim Roper
8:15 p.m. William Lindsay
9 p.m. Phil Perlah
- Adjourn
