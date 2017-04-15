 

Chester Select Board agenda for April 19, 2017

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Approval of Minutes from April 5, 2017 Select Board Meeting
  2. Citizen Comments
  3. Old Business
  4. Time Capsule Update
  5. Sign Local Emergency Operations Plan
  6. Liquor Licenses: Meditrina, Pizza Stone
  7. Outside Consumption Permit: Pizza Stone
  8. Entertainment License: Pizza Stone
  9. Financial Review: General Fund; Water & Sewer Funds; Delinquent Accounts; Solar Farm Report
  10. New Business/Next Agenda
  11. Executive session for the purpose of conducting interviews for the position of Planning Commission members.
    7:30 p.m. Tim Roper
    8:15 p.m. William Lindsay
    9 p.m. Phil Perlah
  12. Adjourn
