Vermont’s 47th annual Green Up Day is set for Saturday, May 6.

Volunteers are encouraged to green up roadways in their area anytime this spring. Green Up bags will be available by the end of April at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St., and Chester Hardware, 21 Main St.

And the dumpster will be at the Town Garage on Depot Street by early May 2017.

The town of Chester and the Chester Conservation Committee support Green Up Day by coordinating the Green Up efforts, distributing Green Up bags, picking up large loads of trash and by putting the dumpster at the Town Garage.

More information is available at the Green Up VT website or by emailing Frank Kelley at fjmkelley@gmail.com.

Derry Energy Committee hosts solar discussion

The public is invited to join the Londonderry Energy Committee as it hosts Grassroots Solar owner Bill Laberge, who will be speaking about solar energy plus storage at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 in the Twitchell Building, the town office building. This will follow the business portion of Energy Committee meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. with state Rep. Oliver Olsen scheduled to offer his perspectives on Act 174, a new law written to encourage enhanced energy planning and siting in towns.

Laberge will discuss the benefits and intricacies of battery storage systems made for residential and commercial applications by Tesla and Sonnen and others. In addition, he will talk about ways to maximize savings by avoiding time of use rates and demand charges, fully taking advantage of Rate 11 peak and off-peak rates.

The Londonderry Energy Committee was recently established to help the town be more energy efficient and generate more in-state renewable energy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. For more information please contact Will Reed at (802) 376-4455 or wwreed3@gmail.com.

Cavendish association seeks images for annual calendar contest

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association publishes a calendar each year with photographs that celebrate the beauty of Cavendish. Residents submit photos each spring and the community votes on the 12 best submissions for the calendar.

The group is accepting submissions through June 15. Photos submitted must be shot by Cavendish or Proctorsville residents and depict scenes and landscapes that show the towns’ beauty, historic significance or overall importance to the community. Pictures can include people or animals. The best picture in each of three age categories also receives an award and a prize.

Application forms and the rules are available at the Cavendish Town Office at 37 High St., Cavendish Elementary School at 573 Main St., Crows Bakery on Depot Street and online at www.cavendishccca.org under the Community Calendar tab. Contact Robin at 802-226-7736 with questions.