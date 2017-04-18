GMUHS announces 3rd quarter Honor Roll

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 3rd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2016-2017 school year.

Honors

Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.

7th Grade

Zoe Chaves, Aiden Farrar, Owen Garaffa, Taylor Gregory, Kagan Hance, Evan Hayes, Reid Hryckiewicz, Sequoyah Kingsbury, Charles Macko, Zoe Meyer, Jeb Monier, Alexis Newsome and Elias Stowell Aleman

8th Grade

Willem Bargfrede, Tori Blanchard, Kayley Boissonnault, Meghan Call, Anna Church, Mary Churchill, Rex Hill, Lily Jones, Gwendylan Kekic, Pearl Myers, Johannah Parker, Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone and Izabelle White

9th Grade

Tobyn Charlton, Austin Chaves. Alexis Palmer, Magali Stowell Aleman, Isaiah Tyrrell, Abigail Williams and Cailyn Williams

10th Grade

Keegan Ewald, Krysta Francoeur, Bradley Frye, Grace Johnson, Emily McCann, Chase Ordway-Smith and Cassandra Spaulding

11th Grade

Tiffany Ervin, Clint Goodman, Melanie Harwood, Owen Massey, Ryan McSally, Evan Otis, Rachel Parent, Emily Picz and Wyatt Wilbur

12th Grade

Ethan Hart

High Honors

Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.

7th Grade

James Birmingham, Caroline Donovan-Atwood and Lily Vullo

8th Grade

Mary Cameron, Sarah Devereux, Nicolas Houghton, Skyler Klezos and Keegan Wilbur

9th Grade

James Anderson, Meekah Hance, Laurel King, Erin Otis, Jackie Parker-Jennings, Chase Rawson and Madison Wilson

10th Grade

Carissa Bailey, Jillian Hale, Allison Kenney, Erika Knockenhauer and Delenn Moore

11th Grade

Josh Bodin, David Charlton, Brianna Luman, Marina Parai, Casey Richardson and Alexia White

12th Grade

Mikayla Call, Kassidy Cummings, Ian Kehoe, Arin Kenyon, Benjamin Reilly, Sara Ripley, Kimball Schultz and Artem Shevtsov

Principal’s List

Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.

7th Grade

Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Maya Farrar, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux, Jordan Harper, Benjamin Hart, Maxwell Hooke, Makenna Milbauer, Everett Mosher, Hannah Robinson, Mitchell Rounds, Eva Svec and Grace Tyrrell

8th Grade

Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins, Ty Merrill, Kyleigh Moses, Tierney O’Brien, Rosalee Saccardo, Claire Tyrrell and Olivia Wright

9th Grade

Kameron Cummings, Ozzie Jewett, Kamryn Ravlin, Alyssa Ripley, Anna Solzhenitsyn, Zoe Svec, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Thomas and Angelae Wunderle

10th Grade

Emery Benoit, Rachel Guerra, Paige Karl, Anne Lamson, Maya Lewis, Jenner Lyman, Simone Martorano, Reilly Merrill, Deirdre Moore, Jeffrey Parker, Alexandria Pippin and Grace Prepost

11th Grade

Lydia Churchill, Skylar Dailey, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Clara Martorano, Eliza Rounds and Sadie Wood

12th Grade

Lily Burgess, Brianna Dyer, Rose Jackson, Riley Karl, Sean Kenney and Tuckerman Wunderle