GMUHS announces 3rd quarter Honor Roll
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 18, 2017 | Comments 0
Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 3rd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2016-2017 school year.
Honors
Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.
7th Grade
Zoe Chaves, Aiden Farrar, Owen Garaffa, Taylor Gregory, Kagan Hance, Evan Hayes, Reid Hryckiewicz, Sequoyah Kingsbury, Charles Macko, Zoe Meyer, Jeb Monier, Alexis Newsome and Elias Stowell Aleman
8th Grade
Willem Bargfrede, Tori Blanchard, Kayley Boissonnault, Meghan Call, Anna Church, Mary Churchill, Rex Hill, Lily Jones, Gwendylan Kekic, Pearl Myers, Johannah Parker, Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone and Izabelle White
9th Grade
Tobyn Charlton, Austin Chaves. Alexis Palmer, Magali Stowell Aleman, Isaiah Tyrrell, Abigail Williams and Cailyn Williams
10th Grade
Keegan Ewald, Krysta Francoeur, Bradley Frye, Grace Johnson, Emily McCann, Chase Ordway-Smith and Cassandra Spaulding
11th Grade
Tiffany Ervin, Clint Goodman, Melanie Harwood, Owen Massey, Ryan McSally, Evan Otis, Rachel Parent, Emily Picz and Wyatt Wilbur
12th Grade
Ethan Hart
High Honors
Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.
7th Grade
James Birmingham, Caroline Donovan-Atwood and Lily Vullo
8th Grade
Mary Cameron, Sarah Devereux, Nicolas Houghton, Skyler Klezos and Keegan Wilbur
9th Grade
James Anderson, Meekah Hance, Laurel King, Erin Otis, Jackie Parker-Jennings, Chase Rawson and Madison Wilson
10th Grade
Carissa Bailey, Jillian Hale, Allison Kenney, Erika Knockenhauer and Delenn Moore
11th Grade
Josh Bodin, David Charlton, Brianna Luman, Marina Parai, Casey Richardson and Alexia White
12th Grade
Mikayla Call, Kassidy Cummings, Ian Kehoe, Arin Kenyon, Benjamin Reilly, Sara Ripley, Kimball Schultz and Artem Shevtsov
Principal’s List
Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.
7th Grade
Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Maya Farrar, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux, Jordan Harper, Benjamin Hart, Maxwell Hooke, Makenna Milbauer, Everett Mosher, Hannah Robinson, Mitchell Rounds, Eva Svec and Grace Tyrrell
8th Grade
Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins, Ty Merrill, Kyleigh Moses, Tierney O’Brien, Rosalee Saccardo, Claire Tyrrell and Olivia Wright
9th Grade
Kameron Cummings, Ozzie Jewett, Kamryn Ravlin, Alyssa Ripley, Anna Solzhenitsyn, Zoe Svec, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Thomas and Angelae Wunderle
10th Grade
Emery Benoit, Rachel Guerra, Paige Karl, Anne Lamson, Maya Lewis, Jenner Lyman, Simone Martorano, Reilly Merrill, Deirdre Moore, Jeffrey Parker, Alexandria Pippin and Grace Prepost
11th Grade
Lydia Churchill, Skylar Dailey, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Clara Martorano, Eliza Rounds and Sadie Wood
12th Grade
Lily Burgess, Brianna Dyer, Rose Jackson, Riley Karl, Sean Kenney and Tuckerman Wunderle
