Mt. Holly-Ludlow school merger info meeting set for April 24

An informational meeting on the Section 721 Merger of the Mount Holly and Ludlow school districts into the Mill River Unified Union School Districts will be held on the 2nd floor of Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St., at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24. Below is the agenda.

Presentation Voting Details for May 30, 2017 Town Votes (Mount Holly & Ludlow) Questions/Answers

Voting on this matter will take place in Mount Holly and Ludlow, May 30, 2017 at your regular polling place.