Robbers caught on camera in two convenience store robberies

Vermont State Police are looking for three men involved in two robberies last night.

In the first robbery, two men entered the Sunoco station on Route 5 at I-91 Exit 4 in Dummerston at around 9:15 p.m. According to a VSP press release, one man distracted the store clerk while the other went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe under the cash register. The pair appear to have arrived and left in a green sedan. If you have any information that would help identify these men call the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600. CLICK ON ANY PHOTO TO LAUNCH EACH GALLERY.

About two hours later, in Marshfield a masked man walked into the Maplefield’s store on Route 2 and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the clerk.

The robber is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, gray pants, black shoes and black ski mask, carrying a black backpack. He stole cash from a register and left the store on foot. No one was injured in the incident. If you have information that would help identify these men call the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.