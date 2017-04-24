 

Andover info meeting on unified school district set for April 29

| Apr 24, 2017 |

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold a presentation and informational meeting on the proposed Green Mountain Unified School District, to include the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

  1. Presentation
  2. Voting Details for May 2, 2017 vote
  3. Questions/Answers

Voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

 

