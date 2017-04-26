To the editor: Board members urge Yes vote on Act 46 merger

We urge the residents of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester to vote on May 2 in favor of forming a single pre K-12 school district, the Green Mountain Unified School District.

A “yes” vote merges the governance structure of the existing school districts into one school district. A merger will stabilize the tax rates for all of our communities, result in efficiencies in administration, and expand learning opportunities for our students. Our communities will benefit from the tax incentives tied to Act 46 mergers. Perhaps the most compelling reason to vote in favor of a merger: to avoid the threat of a forced consolidation by the state.

Students in Cavendish, Andover and Chester in grades kindergarten through six will continue to receive an elementary education in their local schools, although a merger may permit flexibility in the future. Students in grades seven through twelve will join as they have for years at Green Mountain High School. Pre-kindergarten children will continue to access an education through the collaborative.

Students in Baltimore already in enrolled in another school district, for example in Springfield or Windsor, will be permitted to stay in that school through graduation, as will the one or two students currently enrolled in independent schools.

Newly enrolled elementary students will attend either Cavendish Elementary or Chester-Andover Elementary, and middle and high school students will attend Green Mountain.

As members of our respective school boards who also served on the TRSU Act 46 Study Committee, we believe a “yes” vote in favor of a single student district is in the best interests of our students, our communities, and preserves local control of our schools. We urge you to Vote Yes on May 2. Polls will be open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. in all towns.

Eugene Bont, Chair, Cavendish Board

Alison DesLauriers, Chair, GM Board

Joseph Fromberger, Chair, Andover Board

Marilyn Mahusky, Chair, Chester-Andover Board

Kathy Muther, Chair, Baltimore Board