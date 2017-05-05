UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of May 8, 2017.

Monday through Friday:

Road improvement work to being at the intersection of School Bus Depot Road and Golden Hill Road. Traffic control will be present allowing for one lane of alternating traffic periodically throughout the week.

Truck traffic to be expected on Golden Hill Road as the contractor preps the staging area at the end of the road.

Weather permitting, line striping on the I-91 southbound bridge deck – this operation will only take one day and will happen on the first day weather allows – Tuesday or Wednesday. Traffic control will be present allowing for one lane of traffic through the construction zone.

Note the posted speed limit within the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph and will be strictly enforced.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/