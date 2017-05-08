Grafton Planning Board agenda for May 9, 2017

The Planning Commission for the town of Grafton will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. in Grafton. Below is its agenda.

  1. Public Hearing
    Minor Subdivision Hearing | Windham Foundation
    Adjourn Public Hearing
  2. Planning Commission Meeting
  3. Public Comment
  4. Minutes: April 11, 2017
  5. Subdivision Sketch Plan Review | Rodney and Kim Record; Review of materials; Minor subdivision determination
  6. Town Plan Update:  Work Schedule; Chapter Assignments
  7. Mail
  8. New Business
  9. Old Business
  10. Adjournment

Next meeting and date of subdivision hearing: June 13, 2017

