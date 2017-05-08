Grafton Planning Board agenda for May 9, 2017
The Planning Commission for the town of Grafton will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. in Grafton. Below is its agenda.
- Public Hearing
Minor Subdivision Hearing | Windham Foundation
Adjourn Public Hearing
- Planning Commission Meeting
- Public Comment
- Minutes: April 11, 2017
- Subdivision Sketch Plan Review | Rodney and Kim Record; Review of materials; Minor subdivision determination
- Town Plan Update: Work Schedule; Chapter Assignments
- New Business
- Old Business
- Adjournment
Next meeting and date of subdivision hearing: June 13, 2017
