Weston Select Board agenda for May 9, 2017

The Select Board for the town of Weston will hold its meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Town Offices, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.

Any Requested Changes to the Agenda Public Comment Road Foreman: Shaw Knoll Culvert; Access Permit Conflict of Interest Policy VLCT Ins Request Act 69 Review and Approve Minutes Little School Lease Delinquent Tax Report SO #10 Payroll, SO #10 Vendors Budget & Comparison Committee Reports New & Old Business Miscellaneous Adjourn