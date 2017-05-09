Weston Select Board agenda for May 9, 2017
The Select Board for the town of Weston will hold its meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Town Offices, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.
- Any Requested Changes to the Agenda
- Public Comment
- Road Foreman: Shaw Knoll Culvert; Access Permit
- Conflict of Interest Policy
- VLCT Ins Request
- Act 69
- Review and Approve Minutes
- Little School Lease
- Delinquent Tax Report
- SO #10 Payroll, SO #10 Vendors
- Budget & Comparison
- Committee Reports
- New & Old Business
- Miscellaneous
- Adjourn
