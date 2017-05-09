Weston Select Board agenda for May 9, 2017

The Select Board for the town of Weston will hold its meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Town Offices, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.

  1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda
  2. Public Comment
  3. Road Foreman: Shaw Knoll Culvert; Access Permit
  4. Conflict of Interest Policy
  5. VLCT Ins Request
  6. Act 69
  7. Review and Approve Minutes
  8. Little School Lease
  9. Delinquent Tax Report
  10. SO #10 Payroll, SO #10 Vendors
  11. Budget & Comparison
  12. Committee Reports
  13. New & Old Business
  14. Miscellaneous
  15. Adjourn
