Grafton Select Board agenda for May 15, 2017
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Adopt Minutes: April 17, 2017
3. Highway Report
4. Hayden Lake, Forester, Town Park Report
5. Sand and Gravel Bids
6. Employee Evaluation Forms
7. Open Mowing Bids/Award Contract
8. Health Officer inspection of trailer located near stream
9. Town Clerk
10. Trayhan Bid Process
11. Amend Motion from April 17th to say Motion to purchase a 2018 Western Star Cab and Chassis from Patriot Freightliner for $100,445.00 to include 5 yr. Basic Truck Warranty for $2,335.00 and 455.00 License and Registration Fees.
12. Welcome new residents proposal
13. Public Comment
14. Other Business
15. Date of Next Meeting:
Monday, June 5, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School
16. Adjourn
