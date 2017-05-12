Grafton Select Board agenda for May 15, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Adopt Minutes: April 17, 2017

3. Highway Report

4. Hayden Lake, Forester, Town Park Report

5. Sand and Gravel Bids

6. Employee Evaluation Forms

7. Open Mowing Bids/Award Contract

8. Health Officer inspection of trailer located near stream

9. Town Clerk

10. Trayhan Bid Process

11. Amend Motion from April 17th to say Motion to purchase a 2018 Western Star Cab and Chassis from Patriot Freightliner for $100,445.00 to include 5 yr. Basic Truck Warranty for $2,335.00 and 455.00 License and Registration Fees.

12. Welcome new residents proposal

13. Public Comment

14. Other Business

15. Date of Next Meeting:

Monday, June 5, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School

16. Adjourn