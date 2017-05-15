Ludlow Rotary kicks off business membership with Big Eyes Bakery

The Ludlow Rotary Club initiated its new business membership policy at its recent luncheon meeting at DJs Restaurant by welcoming the Big Eyes Bakery of Ludlow into the club.

This new membership procedure permits area businesses to become members of the Ludlow Rotary and Rotary International so that multiple representatives of the business may participate in club activities and luncheon meetings.

Business members share essentially the same privileges as individual members. By virtue of his new membership, Big Eyes Bakery owners Paul and Brigid Faenza will share membership privileges in the Rotary.

For more information about the business membership procedure, contact Tesha Buss at teshabuss@gmail.com. The Ludlow Rotary meets for lunch on most Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. at DJ’s Restaurant. If you would like to attend a meeting and learn how you may serve humanity while enjoying the fellowship of others, contact any Rotarian or drop a note to Ludlow Rotary, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow Vt.

Moody’s upgrades VSAC bonds

Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the ratings of the Senior Series 2015A bonds of Vermont Student Assistance Corp., signaling continued confidence in the performance of VSAC’s Vermont Advantage loan program, VSAC announced in a press release. Advantage customers are successfully repaying their loans because of VSAC’s trusted customer service and affordable rates.

Scott Giles, VSAC president and CEO, said the Moody’s upgrade is significant because it indicates that VSAC continues to outperform the rating agency’s expectations.

“Education is clearly paying off for Vermonters,” Giles said. “VSAC works with students and families to help them make the right choices about which schools and programs will best fulfill their career needs as well as how to make smart financial decisions about the cost of their education.”

Vermonters understand that today’s careers require education and training after high school, Giles said. Beginning with Vermont’s 529 college savings plan, the Vermont Higher Education Investment Plan, VSAC builds a lasting relationship with families, which follows their children from middle school to career. “Because of this connection, VSAC sees some of the best portfolio performances in education financing.”

The complete rating actions from Moody’s are as follow:

Issuer: Vermont Student Assistance Corp. All previous ratings A3 and were assigned on July 17, 2015