Chester Development Review Board agenda for May 22, 2017

The Development Review Board of the Town of Chester will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 22 for a site visit at 3630 Vt. Route 103 N. prior to its 6 p.m. public hearing at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda for the pubic hearing.

Review minutes from May 8th 2017 meeting Continuation of the Front to Back Landscaping Conditional Use Review Continuation of the Foley Final Plat review ( per the applicant this hearing needs to be postponed pending more information from the state) Conditional Use Review (#500) Nancy & Hugh Pennell Comments from citizens Deliberative session on previous matters