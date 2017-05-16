Chester Development Review Board agenda for May 22, 2017
The Development Review Board of the Town of Chester will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 22 for a site visit at 3630 Vt. Route 103 N. prior to its 6 p.m. public hearing at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda for the pubic hearing.
- Review minutes from May 8th 2017 meeting
- Continuation of the Front to Back Landscaping Conditional Use Review
- Continuation of the Foley Final Plat review ( per the applicant this hearing needs to be postponed pending more information from the state)
- Conditional Use Review (#500) Nancy & Hugh Pennell
- Comments from citizens
- Deliberative session on previous matters
