Andover Select Board agenda for May 22, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | May 19, 2017 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2017, at Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
- Call Select Board meeting to order.
- Act on Agenda.
- Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from May 8th meeting.
- Old Business: A. Gordon Payne – Rt 11 construction comments
- New Business: A. Website proposal – Q & A – Lauren Ingersoll; B. Insurance update – Jean; C. Set 2017/18 municipal tax rate.
- Highways / Garage: A. Activity sheet; B. Guardrail estimate; C. Overweight permit – Miller Construction
- Review and Act on Financial Orders.
- Correspondence: None.
- Move into Executive Session for the purpose of discussing updates to the Town of Andover’s Personnel Policy
- Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
The Town Office will be closed on Monday, May 29th for Memorial Day.
Next Select Board Meeting, 06/12/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
