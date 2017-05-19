Andover Select Board agenda for May 22, 2017

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2017, at Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

Call Select Board meeting to order. Act on Agenda. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from May 8th meeting. Old Business: A. Gordon Payne – Rt 11 construction comments New Business: A. Website proposal – Q & A – Lauren Ingersoll; B. Insurance update – Jean; C. Set 2017/18 municipal tax rate. Highways / Garage: A. Activity sheet; B. Guardrail estimate; C. Overweight permit – Miller Construction Review and Act on Financial Orders. Correspondence: None. Move into Executive Session for the purpose of discussing updates to the Town of Andover’s Personnel Policy Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

The Town Office will be closed on Monday, May 29th for Memorial Day.

Next Select Board Meeting, 06/12/2017 at 6:30 p.m.