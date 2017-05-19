Andover Select Board agenda for May 22, 2017

| May 19, 2017 | Comments 0

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2017, at Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.  Below is its agenda.

  1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
  2. Act on Agenda.
  3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from May 8th meeting.
  4. Old Business: A. Gordon Payne – Rt 11 construction comments
  5. New Business: A. Website proposal – Q & A – Lauren Ingersoll; B. Insurance update – Jean; C. Set 2017/18 municipal tax rate.
  6. Highways / Garage: A. Activity sheet; B. Guardrail estimate; C. Overweight permit – Miller Construction
  7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
  8. Correspondence: None.
  9. Move into Executive Session for the purpose of discussing updates to the Town of Andover’s Personnel Policy
  10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

The Town Office will be closed on Monday, May 29th for Memorial Day.
Next Select Board Meeting, 06/12/2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Print Friendly

Filed Under: Andover Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply