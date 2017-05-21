UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of May 22, 2017.

Monday thru Friday at noon:

Truck traffic continues on Golden Hill Road as the contractor receives material to the staging area at the end of the road. Traffic control will be present.

Periodic daytime lane closures on I-91 over the bridge for survey and sign installation.

Note the posted speed limit within the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph and will be strictly enforced.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/