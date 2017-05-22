College News

Abby Hart of Chester, a sophomore at Trinity College of Hartford, Conn., has been recognized by her school for her high level of ability as a coxswain on the school’s rowing team. In her first year at the school, 2015-2016, Hart won a silver medal as the coxswain for Trinity’s third-varsity eight in the New England Rowing Championships.



Kyle Record of Grafton was recently named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Keene State College of New Hampshire. To qualify for the dean’s list, Keene State undergraduates must be enrolled in a degree program and must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credits in the semester. Students also must achieve a 3.5 or higher grade point average on a 4.0 scale.