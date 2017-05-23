Weston Select Board agenda for May 23, 2017

The Select Board for the town of Weston will meet at Town Offices, 12 Lawrence Hill Road, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Below is its agenda.

  1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
  2. Public Comment:
  3. Library:
  4. Graffiti:
  5. Earned Sick Leave:
  6. Review and Approve Minutes:
  7. SO #11 Payroll, SO #11 Vendors:
  8. Committee Reports:
  9. New & Old Business:
  10. Miscellaneous:
  11. Adjourn:
