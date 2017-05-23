Weston Select Board agenda for May 23, 2017

The Select Board for the town of Weston will meet at Town Offices, 12 Lawrence Hill Road, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Below is its agenda.

Any Requested Changes to the Agenda: Public Comment: Library: Graffiti: Earned Sick Leave: Review and Approve Minutes: SO #11 Payroll, SO #11 Vendors: Committee Reports: New & Old Business: Miscellaneous: Adjourn: