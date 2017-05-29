These veggie patties a great substitute for meat
The Yankee Chef | May 29, 2017 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
Now is the season when you’re most likely salivating over beef burgers, steaks, ribs and everything else under the sun. But if you’re looking for a healthier alternative to your favorite summer meat, look no further.
This recipe is loaded with flavor and it’s filling. If desired, top with some heated barbeque sauce over the top.
1 pound potatoes, peeled, boiled and cooled *
1 cup refried beans
1 cup whole kernel corn
1 cup shredded, extra sharp Cheddar cheese
2 eggs, beaten
1 small onion, minced
1 rib celery, minced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced, optional
1/2 to 3/4 cup cracker crumbs
Salt and black pepper to taste(I used cracked black pepper)
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 rolls
Mix first 8 ingredients in a large bowl using either your hands or a sturdy wooden spoon.
Add enough cracker crumbs until mixture holds together, but is not overly wet; set aside in refrigerator until it is firmed up, about 1 hour. When ready, scoop out desired sizes and flatten to about an inch in thickness.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When ready, place enough Corn Belts in skillet that will fit.
Cover and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until nicely browned on both sides and heated throughout. Remove to serve in rolls immediately.
* If using leftover mashed potatoes or you want to know just how much this will turn into, use about 2 cups.
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.