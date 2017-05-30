3Squares offers food assistance to Vermonters

3SquaresVT is a federal nutrition program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that boosts food budgets to help residents buy more healthy food. Monthly benefits come on a debit card to use at grocery stores and farmers markets so that you can be assured privacy and flexibility.

3SquaresVT is open to everyone who qualifies, including individuals, families, seniors, and people living with disabilities. Eligibility is based on monthly income, expenses, and household size. 9 out of 10 3SquaresVT households get at least $50 each month to help with food bills.

Call 1-800-479-6151 or visit www.vermontfoodhelp.com for information, a link to the online application, to download and print an application, or to request a paper application in the mail. For help filling out your application dial 2-1-1 to connect with someone near you. If you are 60 or older, call the Vermont Senior Help Line at 1-800-642-5119 for assistance with your application.