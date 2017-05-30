Arts events: June 2-June 3, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

June 2: ‘Savannah Sipping Society’ opens SCP theater season

A new comedy, “he Savannah Sipping Society, will open the 2017 season for the Springfield Community Players. The play is set for performances on Friday and Saturday, June 2, 3 and 9, 10 and will be performed at the Players Studio at 165 South St. in Springfield.

The play is the story of four southern women, each facing a critical point in her life, drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — deciding to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they have lost through the years.

Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors. Reserve tickets by calling 802-885-4098.

June 3: BMC Celtic Band headlines contra dance

On Saturday, June 3, Wild Asparagus contra dance in Greenfield, Mass. will feature the Brattleboro Music Center’s Celtic Band, with nationally recognized caller George Marshall. The 8 p.m. event will be held at the Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman St., Greenfield, Mass. General admission is $10, students and seniors $8.

The BMC Celtic Mega Band takes center stage. Keith Murphy, Becky Tracy and their students are preparing a smorgasbord of French Canadian, Irish, and original tunes for the occasion. Beginners welcomed and encouraged; a beginners’ workshop will start off the evening.

The BMC offers this and many other summer programs for children and adults. For more information and to register, visit www.bmcvt.org or call 802-257-4523.