Be the match and save lives

You may have something that could prolong another person’s life and all it takes to find out is a cheek swab. Irwin Post has lived with chronic lymphocytic leukemia for 11 years and needs a stem cell transplant, but first he needs to find a match.

On Saturday, June 17, 2017, there will be a stem cell donor registration event and barbecue, in honor of Post who lives in Chester, runs his business, Good Wood, is a volunteer EMT with the Chester Ambulance Service, and a member of the Chester Conservation Committee.

The event will take place at the Chester Town Garage, 44 Garage Road (off Depot Street) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a mid-day barbecue, put on by the Chester Fire Department and organized by Meghan Greene of the Chester Ambulance Service. The barbecue is by donation, and proceeds will benefit the Patient Services/Care Fund of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The barbecue is open to all ages. The donor registration is open to people between the ages of 18 and 44, because transplants from that age group have been shown to be most effective.

Those choosing to register will go into a worldwide database, sponsored by the Be The Match Registry, and will become eligible to donate life-saving stem cells to someone who is genetically similar enough to be able to use them. The registration process consists of some paperwork and a cheek swab. For more information call or email Kerry Ellis at Kellis@rrmc.org (802) 747-8667 or Meghan Austin Greene at maustin4@harding.edu or (802) 376-8737.