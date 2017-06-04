Chester Select Board agenda for June 7, 2017

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Approval of Minutes from May 17, 2017 Select Board Meeting and May 17, 2017 Executive Session Meeting Record
  2. Citizen Comments
  3. Old Business
  4. Report on the Public Works Department; Graham Kennedy
  5. Planning Commission Appointments
  6. LaFrance Fire Engine Update
  7. Acceptance of Credit Cards
  8. New Business/Next Agenda
  9. Executive Session for the purposes of reviewing a Proposal for a Feasibility Study for a New EMS and Public Works Building.
  10. Adjourn
