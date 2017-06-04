Chester Select Board agenda for June 7, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 04, 2017 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
- Approval of Minutes from May 17, 2017 Select Board Meeting and May 17, 2017 Executive Session Meeting Record
- Citizen Comments
- Old Business
- Report on the Public Works Department; Graham Kennedy
- Planning Commission Appointments
- LaFrance Fire Engine Update
- Acceptance of Credit Cards
- New Business/Next Agenda
- Executive Session for the purposes of reviewing a Proposal for a Feasibility Study for a New EMS and Public Works Building.
- Adjourn
