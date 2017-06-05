250 lb. anvil stolen from Westminster residence

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

On Sunday June 4, Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Westminster for the reported theft of an large anvil.

According to a VSP press release thieves made off with the anvil, which was in the garden of the residence, between May 21 and June 4, 2017.

The anvil is about 18 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. Anyone with information about this theft or any other criminal activity in the area is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Westminster barracks at (802)722-4600.