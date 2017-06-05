To the editor: No cost summer lunch offered at GMUHS

Green Mountain High School in Chester is once again participating in the very popular no cost lunch program this summer. No cost lunches will be offered the school Monday through Friday all summer long.

When school lets out, a huge number of households lose access to the school lunches their children receive during the school year. Our summer programs help fill this gap by providing free meals to children who otherwise might go hungry. In addition, the summer meals are sometimes paired with enrichment activities like summer recreation programs.

We hope that knowing the meals are available will help increase the number of kids who participate in summer recreation camps offered here in Chester. Studies show that when children don’t get proper nutrition, they fall behind their peers academically when they return to school in the fall.

The no cost lunch is for anyone 18 years old and younger. There is no registration or application process involved. Simply stop by the high school and have a healthy lunch. We will be serving lunch Monday through Friday from 11-12. Menus will be available on line and we can e-mail one to you if you like. Green Mountain Union High School is located at 716 Rt. 103 south.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the Summer Food Program and the State of Vermont administers the school meal service. All children 18 years and under can receive free lunch here at Green Mountain Union High. For more information please contact me at jack.carroll@trsu.org or call me in the school kitchen at 802-875-4266 or on my cellphone at 802-952-9133.

Sincerely,

Jack Carroll

director

Food Services