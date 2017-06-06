State agency seeks return of historical marker

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

onathan Peckham Miller’s historical marker is missing and the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation hopes the public can help with its return.

On May 26, 2017, the state agency told Vermont State Police the bronze historical marker was missing from a site in Randolph Center. The marker, which was placed at the intersection of Route 66 and Bethel Road near the entrance of the Vermont Technical College was noticed missing — along with the post it was mounted on — in March. The last record of it being seen was in early January.

State Historic Preservation Officer Laura Trieschmann said Monday that she hoped that spreading the word about the marker would lead to its return. Trieschmann speculated that it may have been knocked down in an automobile accident since the pole is missing as well.

The marker is valued at $2,000 and Trieschmann said that if it is not returned the agency will replace it.

Born and educated in Randolph and known as “The American Daredevil,” Miller fought against the Turks in the Greek war of independence of the 1820s. Back in Vermont, Miller was elected to the Vermont legislature and was a champion for the abolition of slavery.

Anyone has information regarding the marker, its current location or its disappearance, is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.