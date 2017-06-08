UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June, 12 2017.

Monday thru Friday:

Southbound left lane is closed on I-91 over the bridge to thru traffic for the duration of the project as cross over construction continues. Traffic will be merged into the right lane prior to the bridge.

Continued daytime northbound left lane closures on I-91 over the bridge.

Exit 6 On-Ramp construction continues. The ramp is open to traffic with traffic control present.

Truck traffic continues on Golden Hill Road delivering construction materials and stone fill to gain access under the bridge. Traffic control will be present.

The posted speed limit within the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph and will be strictly enforced.

On July 5, 2017 the Exit 6 I-91 northbound on-ramp will be temporarily closed and a signed detoured along Route 5 will bring you to the Exit 7 I-91 northbound on-ramp. The ramp is anticipated to be closed for approximately 2 weeks.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/roadconstructvt #91rockbridges