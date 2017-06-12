Arts events: June 15 through June 20, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

June 15: Luminous Crush plays Jamaica Town Hall

Thursday, June 15, the Jamaica Town Hall hosts a performance by Luminous Crush. The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. BYOB. Light refreshments available. The Jamaica Town Hall is located at 3735 VT Rt. 30 in the village of Jamaica. Roadside parking is available. The venue is handicap accessible.

Luminous Crush is a rock and pop band fronted by Laura Molinelli and Ben Campbell. Joined by Christian Heins on bass, Brad Waugaman on keyboard and Paul Carroccio on drums, they form a quintet that focuses on original pop and rock music.

For more information visit the Jamaica Community Arts Council Facebook page.

June 15: Percussionist Leandro at the Big Barn

On Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m., the Big Barn opens early for Yellow Barn’s faculty percussionist Eduardo Leandro in a pre-season performance of traditional, theatrical and improvisational music for solo percussion.

Saxophonist Travis Laplante will join Leandro for the final piece on the program.

Tickets are $18. Yellow Barn is located at 49 Main St. in Putney. Audiences can reserve tickets by calling the box office at 802-387-6637, by emailing info@yellowbarn.org, or by visiting www.yellowbarn.org. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged for guaranteed admission.

June 15-18: Festival of Mandolin Chamber Music at Stone Church

Led by August Watters, a Boston-area teacher and composer, the Festival of Mandolin Chamber Music IX is held June 15 to 18 at Stone Church Center, 12 and 14 Church St., in Bellows Falls.

The festival is designed for the classical mandolin community and for concertgoers interested in classical chamber music. The program creates learning and performance opportunities for those interested in chamber music composed for mandolin and its related instruments (as well as classical guitar).

The workshop culminates in a public concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church; 20 Church St.

Watters will perform with the New England Mandolin Ensemble, special guests and festival participants. The concert will have limited seating. Advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Participants will divide their time between ensemble rehearsals, workshops, and informal chamber music sessions. A variety of workshops will be available, addressing technique, repertoire, and theory.

If you play mandolin or related instruments including classical guitar, consider joining the Festival of Mandolin Chamber Music IX. Tuition is $187. Register at http://www.stonechurcharts.org/event-2440636/Registration.

If you enjoy baroque to contemporary music for mandolin ensemble, attend the public concert on Sunday. Tickets are $35. For more information and to register visit http://www.stonechurcharts.org/Music2 or call 802-460-0110.

June 16-25: Walpole Players celebrate old home days

In celebration of its 30th anniversary and during Walpole’s Old Home Days, the Walpole Players presents Kaufman and Hart’s “George Washington Slept Here” at 7:30 p.m. on June 16, 17, 22, and 24, and at 2 p.m. on June 25 in the Helen Miller Theater in the Walpole Town Hall at 34 Elm St., in Walpole.

The production was chosen because it was the first play the players performed 30 years ago. Jim Skofield is playing the part of Kimber, the handyman, recreating a part his father played in the original production.

The play follows Newton Fuller, his wife Annabelle and daughter Madge through the trials and tribulations of purchasing a 200-plus-year-old home in the country.

All performances will be in a picnic-style dinner theater. Guests are invited to arrive an hour early with their dinners, beverages or snacks. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for those under 12 and are available in Walpole at Joanie Joan’s Baked Goods Co., Galloway Real Estate, Costume Ladies and in Bellows Falls at Village Square Booksellers. For additional information call 603-756-4545 or 603-756-4861.

June 20: Springfield Band holds concert series

he Springfield Community Band announces its 2017 summer concert schedule. Enjoy the band’s 71st season of music making.

Unless otherwise noted, concerts take place every Tuesday evening, June 20 through Aug. 8 at the Hartness House Inn, 30 Orchard St. in Springfield.

The detailed schedule is as follows:

2017 SUMMER CONCERT SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 20, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Hartness House Inn

Tuesday, June 27, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Hartness House Inn

Sunday, July 2, 6:30-8 p.m. gazebo on Elm St., Walpole, N.H.

Tuesday, July 4, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Hartness House Inn

Tuesday, July 11, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Hartness House Inn

Sunday, July 16, 7- 8 p.m. Ludlow VT Band Gazebo (Main Street)

Tuesday, July 18, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Hartness House Inn

Tuesday, July 25, 7-8 p.m. Children’s Concert, Springfield Common, Summer Hill St.

(Rain site for Children’s Concert – Hartness House Inn)

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Hartness House Inn

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Hartness House Inn

For more information call 802-875-2079.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson