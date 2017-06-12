Community events: June 15 through June 20, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

June 15: ‘Screenagers’ conversation continues

Flood Brook School hosts a Digital Citizens panel event to discuss the film Screenagers at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at 91 VT-11 in Londonderry. Dinner and childcare provided by the Collaborative and Flood Brook School. Open to the public, the panel will include a licensed psychotherapist, school counselor, and a case coordinator at the Bennington County Child Advocacy Center and Special Investigations Unit.

Since April, the Collaborative and community partners have brought the award-winning documentary to multiple schools and community locations. The film explores the struggles of social media, video games, academics and internet addiction through insights from authors, psychologists, brain scientists, and families. Showings allowed parents to initiate open discussions with each other and youth during Q&A’s with school professionals, student-led panel discussions, and group parent conversations. Strong feedback indicated the desire for parents to have the opportunity to continue the conversation.

Call Flood Brook School to reserve a spot at dinner and childcare at 802-824-6811.

June 14: Learn to cook healthy on a tight budget

Learn how to prepare nutritious and delicious meals using fresh local ingredients, even if your finances are limited.

Grace Cottage Community Wellness Programs and the West River Community Project present a five-session educational class with cooking demonstrations and food tastings. Participants can sign up for as many of the monthly sessions as they would like.

The classes are from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, and Oct. 11 at the West Townshend Community Kitchen at the West Townshend Country Store at 6573 VT-30 in Townshend. For $5 a session, attendees get nutritional instruction, a demonstration for the preparation of recipes, plus a taste-testing and take-home samples.

The classes will be led by Grace Cottage Health Coach Liz Harrison, with cooking demonstrations by Cindy Leszczak and Chris Mattson of the West Townshend Country Store.

Pre-registration is required, and class size is limited. To sign up, call 365-3762 or email Bill Monahan at wmonahan@gracecottage.org.

June 17: Chester group hosts Butternut Ridge trail day

Join the Chester Conservation Committee for a morning of trail work as they continue to develop the new Butternut Ridge Trail. Work some, learn about the trail and forest, or simply come out and meet new people and spend an enjoyable morning in the woods.

At 8 a.m. meet at the new parking area near the junction of Reservoir Road and Lovers Lane. The trail work will include tread work, pruning and vegetation removal along the flagged trail corridor. The group will work until noon.

Bring a pair of loppers or pruners if you have them. Dress appropriately in proper work shoes/hiking boots, work gloves, and bug spray. Bring water and snacks. Come late or leave early, all are encouraged to help for as much time as you can.

For more information, contact Ken Walker at kwalker@vmec.org.

June 17: Kids’ Night at the EdgarMay Dive-In

EdgarMay hosts its monthly children’s event that provides caregivers an evening off. On Saturday, June 17, 5 to 8 p.m. children ages 6-and-up are invited to attend a supervised evening of swimming, pizza for dinner, water games and a PG-rated musical fantasy movie playing poolside. The recreation center is located at 140 Clinton St. in Springfield.

Cost is $10 per child. EdgarMay members attend at half-price. Space is limited; register early. Children under 6 are welcome to attend with an adult present.

To find out which movie will be playing and how to register call 802-885-2568 or visit its Facebook page. For more on EdgarMay, visit www.myreccenter.org.

June 18: Cedar Hill hosts 16th Father’s Day Antique Car & Tractor Show

oin Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community for itsFather’s Day Antique Car and Tractor Show. Residents, families and the public will meet the drivers of classic antique cars and tractors from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 at Cedar Hill Drive (off Route 5) in Windsor.

There will be free root beer floats, live music from the ’50s and ’60s with Roy Munstermann, and a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Resident Entertainment Fund.

Have a classic car? Bring it to the show. There are no registration fees.

For more information call Barb Flinn at 802-674-6609 ext. 216 or visit www.cedarhillccc.com.

June 19: Chester Senior Citizens Club hosts lunch meeting

Attend the Chester Senior Citizens Club monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, at the Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St. Outdoor games are planned if weather permits, but bring your nickels for Bingo in case of rain. Bring a place setting, if possible a dish to share, and a friend. If you need a ride, call Georgia 802-875-6242.

June 20:Anxiety workshop in Londonderry

r. Lynn Lind, doctor of Natural and Integrative Medicine, will be at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 to discuss how to lessen the stressors in your life using safe, effective natural remedies and techniques. This program is perfect for children with anxiety as well as for parents.

The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections is located at 5700 Mountain Marketplace next to the Londonderry Post Office. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited. Register by calling 802-824-4343.

June 20: Temple Grandin to speak in Northeast Kingdom

Sterling College brings Dr. Temple Grandin to Heartbeet Lifesharing for a free evening talk for the Northeast Kingdom community while she is in Craftsbury Common teaching at the School of the New American Farmstead.

Join her at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at Heartbeet Lifesharing, 218 Town Farm Road in Hardwick for a talk about the pressing issues facing disabled community members in a rural, farming culture. While in Vermont, Dr. Grandin will teach a course on Holistic Livestock Husbandry as well as offer a guest lecture in the School of the New American Farmstead course Ethical Slaughter and Butchery. To learn more about the classes that Dr. Grandin is teaching visit www.sterlingcollege.edu/snaf.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson