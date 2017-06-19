Ludlow Rotary donates books to young readers

In keeping with its partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Ludlow Rotary Club recently distributed books to the Grade 1 students in Emma Eckert’s class at the Ludlow Elementary School.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a unique program that mails a new, age-appropriate book to each registered children every month from birth to age 5.

The Imagination Library is designed to inspire the love of reading in children by spending time with family and friends sharing these stories.

Collaborative hosts summer camp at Flood Brook

The Collaborative announced that registration is open for its licensed summer camp. Youth from 5 to 12 years old are welcome to join the camp, held at Flood Brook School in Londonderry.

The camp is accredited as a 2 STAR program through Vermont Afterschool. Planned for youth of all ages are hiking, swimming, biking and visits to local venues like the Grafton Nature Center, Lowell Lake and Hapgood Pond. Swim lessons are available with a certified Red Cross instructor and are included in the camp registration fee. Schedule of lessons are based on interest in registration.

The Mount Laurel Foundation awarded The Collaborative $1,500 toward camperships for youth with mental and physical disabilities. To learn more about camp schedule and pricing visit thecollaborative.us or call 802-824-4200.