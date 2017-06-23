UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June, 26 2017.

Golden Hill Road activities:

Monday through Friday

Continued construction of lower access road

Continued steady truck traffic with traffic control present.

Pumping of stream water around the work area will continue early in the

week. Upon completion of the bypass culvert the pumping should change

over to just daily. Hoping for mid-week but it is weather dependent.

week. Upon completion of the bypass culvert the pumping should change over to just daily. Hoping for mid-week but it is weather dependent. Installation of sheet pile coffer dam begins at the end of the culvert.

I-91 activities:

Monday thru Friday:

Median crossover work continues.

Continued daytime northbound left lane closure.

Smart work zone equipment to be installed on I-91 allowing for

information on traffic flow and potential delays.

Motorists merging onto I-91 via Exit 6 northbound on ramp are urged to use extreme caution and yield to I-91 northbound traffic.

Please note the posted speed limit on I-91 within the construction zone will be reduced to 55mph and will be strictly enforced.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/roadconstructvt #91rockbridges