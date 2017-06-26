Community events: June 28 through July 5, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

June 28: Film screened on U.S. single-payer health system

The First Universalist Parish, 211 North St. in Chester, will screen a film on the campaign for a single-payer health care system for the United States at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Come learn more about the campaign by seeing Now is the Time. There will also be a discussion with health care professionals and activists. For more information email tworivers2017@gmail.com Sign up now to reserve your spot for the screening by clicking here.

June 30-July 2: Ludlow hosts July 4th weekend of events

This year, Ludlow puts 1950s style into its 4th of July celebration on the weekend of Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2. As part of the celebrations, festivities and viewing will happen on the portion of Main Street closest to the bridge construction. Fireworks are on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

The town kicks things off with a Hunt for Elvis scavenger hunt hosted by the local Ludlow merchants: Big Eyes Bakery, Blue Sky, the Book Nook, Chaos Casbah, Circa 1810, Mojos Café, Stemwinder or Wine & Cheese Depot. Pick up a form and start finding an Elvis at each location all weekend. Find them all and turn in your sheet to The Book Nook and be entered for prizes.

Friday, June 30 will feature two movies, “Back to the Future” with Michael J. Fox and “Jailhouse Rock” starring Elvis at the Town Hall Auditorium.

On Saturday, July 1, classic 1950s cars will be on Main Street. Big Eyes Bakery will host a pie-eating contest at 1 p.m. The Black River Academy Museum will lead a historical walk to the Black River Academy from Main Street. Chaos Casbah will be offering face painting during the day. The Book Nook hosts local storytellers The Rumpus for “Rumpus On the Road” travel stories at 7 p.m. Also at 7 p.m., Elvis Presley as performed by New England Elvis impersonator Mike Slater will make an appearance at the American Legion. Entry for “A Night with Elvis” is free, with some snacks provided and a cash bar.

On Sunday, the Ludlow Recreation Department, the Ludlow Rotary and Main Street merchants host fireworks from a closed-off section of Main Street. The Chris Kleeman Band will play from 7 to 9 p.m. The Rotary celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, providing dessert at no charge while supplies last.

July 1: Family scavenger hunt at Edgar May

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center hosts the second annual Family Fun Summer Scavenger Hunt between Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at 140 Clinton St, in Springfield.

This program is an opportunity for families to document and share photos of the activities they are doing together over the eight weeks of summer. The goal is to accumulate enough points to be entered into various prize drawings. Earn a chance to win the Grand Prize of a yearlong membership to the Edgar May that includes a birthday party package, swim lessons and group exercise classes (total value of $1,600). New for 2017 is a 2nd Place prize for a six-month family membership. The Edgar May is also seeking local businesses to sponsor a particular activity with special prize drawings for specific activities completed.

There is no cost to enter. Complete rules, registration information, and suggested activities can be viewed at www.myreccenter.org. To register your family, and/or if you are interested in donating a prize to support active and healthy families this summer, contact Sarah Tilden-Gramling at 802-885-2568, visit www.myreccenter.org or email marketing@myreccenter.org.

July 2: Hike Bromley with Green Mountain Club

On Sunday, July 2 meet at noon at the Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking lot in Peru for a hike up to the summit of Bromley Mountain and back down to the Bromley Ski Area Base Lodge, with lunch at the summit (bring your own lunch).

Bring an extra layer, lunch, snacks and fluids; if there is any chance of rain, a raincoat. Total distance about four miles with about 1,500 feet elevation gain. It’s a moderate hike. Reserve a spot to hike with leader Katie Brooks at 516-978-4016 or ktktadams@comcast.net.

July 1: Cavendish Historical Society host annual plant sale

More than 35 years ago, Craig Rankin started a plant sale to raise money for the Cavendish Historical Society. The annual tradition continues with this year’s plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 1 at the CHS Museum, 1951 Main St. (Route 131) in Cavendish.

Rankin was to hosta as Johnny Appleseed was to the apple tree; he believed everyone needed one. As a result, the CHS plant sale offers the best prices and variety of hostas for about $5 a pot.

New this year are “patio” or container tomato plants, making it easy to bring them indoors on frosty September nights, extending their growing season. American Chestnut trees are also available along with ground cover plants. For a sneak peek at what’s for sale go to www.cavendishhistoricalsocietynews.blogspot.com.

CHS’s publication, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: The Writer Who Changed History, will be available for purchase at the sale with the option of having them signed by the author.

July 1: Black River Academy Museum hosts ice cream social

Visit the Black River Academy Museum at 14 High St. in Ludlow for an old-fashioned ice cream social from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Take time to visit the three floors of exhibits that are handicap accessible.

Roam Main Street of Ludlow as it was in 1899 with artifacts donated by many store owners from the past. View what a local Ludlow home would have looked like circa 1870. See one of the first vacuum cleaners invented in Ludlow. The second floor houses many exhibits including show a barn building, past flood calamities, and Vermont’s largest display of Finnish artifacts. A 1900s schoolroom is on the third floor along with a display of Civil War, WWI and WWII military memorabilia.

Admission is by donation. If you are interested in a walking tour of the area, meet Sharon Bixby, a life-long resident of Ludlow and museum trustee at the Big Eyes Bakery on 126 Main St. at 1:30 p.m. The tour ends at the museum. For more information, call them at 802-228-5050 or view its website at www.bramvt.org.

July 3: Dinoman kicks off Summer Reading Program

The Rockingham Free Public Library is kicking off its Summer Reading Program at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3 with Dinoman, at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

With magic and props, families will be taken on a trip throughout the Mesozoic era. The fun, informative and interactive performance for all ages starts when Bob Lisaius as Dinoman follows dinosaur tracks to the stage and ends with the discovery of a number of life-sized dinosaurs.

Monday, July 3 is the Ninth Annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover. Bring one of your dolls, figures or stuffed animals to the Youth Department anytime by 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3. A video will be made of how your animal spent the night. All ages are welcome to participate.

The summer reading program continues through Aug. 21. Each week the library will have multiple story times, programs for families and teens, and weekend events. All programs are free and open to the public. Lunch will be served this summer every weekday beginning on Thursday, July 6. Youth 18 and younger eat for free. There is no sign-ups or registration required; however, let the library know that you’ll be coming so enough lunches can be ordered. For more information about this or any other youth program, call the library at 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, go online to rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by.

July 5 deadline: Free Kundalini yoga series in Proctorsville

On Tuesday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m., practice ancient yogic sets specifically designed to strengthen physical body, intuition and nervous system to create strong, fearless living and free yourself from limitations at 89 Depot St., in Proctorsville.

Liza Eaton teaches Kundalini yoga, an empowering practice that brings ancient healing into modern times. Practice at your own pace and do what’s right for your body. Yoga for all bodies, ages, and levels. Beginners are welcome and no experience is necessary. Yoga mats, blankets, and chairs are provided.

Sign up by July 5 online at www.buddhafulyoga.com. For more information, contact Liza at 802-875-2868 or email eaton.liza@gmail.com.

July 5: Wilder Library kicks off reading program

Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, announces its children’s summer programming schedule.

Wednesday, July 5, 10:30–11:30 a.m.: Dance Party! Kick Off Event with Ashley Hensel-Browning



Wednesday, July 12, 10:30–11:30 am.: Chris Hoopoe Yerlig: Pantomime comedy, movement illusions, magic tricks, balloon wizardry

Wednesday, July 19, 10:30–11:30 a.m.: Building a better Earth: Celebrate nature with storytelling, song and dance. Using guitar, native instruments and a range of entertaining voices and expressions, storyteller and singer-songwriter Michael Caduto creates a host of humorous and dramatic animals and human characters.

Wednesday, July 26, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: To be announced

Tuesday to Thursday, Aug. 1 to 3: Art Camp For Kids with Christine Mix. This popular program is back for the third year in a row. Kids aged 7 and up can sign up for a three-day art camp. Space is limited, so if you have young artists who want to take this program, sign up now.

Email director@wildermemoriallibrary.org or call 802-824-4307 or stop in when the library is open to sign up or for more information on their 2017 Summer Reading Programs.