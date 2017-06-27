GM seniors recognized during busy annual Awards Night event

Green Mountain Union High School held its annual Senior Awards Night on Friday, June 9 at the school. Below is the list of awards and their winners.

  • Chester High School/Green Mountain Union High School Alumni Association

    $1,000 scholarships to Mikayla Call and Kimball Schultz

  • Chester Art Guild Scholarship

    $2,000 scholarship to Kimball Schultz

  • Chester Fire Department Awards

    unannounced amounts to Molly Verespy and Chad Carey Jr.

  • American Legion Auxiliary Chester Post #67

    $1,000 scholarship to Kristopher Haselton and Skylar White

  • St. Charles Council #753 Of The Knights Of Columbus

    $500 scholarship to Mikayla Call

  • Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship

    unannounced amount  to Riley Karl and Skylar White

  • Masonic Olive Branch Lodge #64

    $1,000 scholarship to Sean Kenney and Ariana Webster

  • Okemo Mountain

    $1,000 Employee Dependent Scholarships to Sara Ripley and Rebeka Washburn
    $1,000 Employee Scholarships to Mikayla Call and Riley Karl

  • Jay Hart Memorial Scholarship

    unannounced amount to Ethan Hart

  • Wantastiquet Rotary

    $600 Scholarship to Kristopher Haselton

  • Penny Woodell Memorial Award

    unannounced amount to Mikayla Call and Kassidy Cummings

  • Andover Town Awards

    $1,000 Scholarship to Kristopher Haselton
    Military Recognition to Jonathan Dion

  • American Legion Auxilliary Unit #36

    unannounced amount to Rebeka Washburn

  • Chester Education Association Memorial Scholarship

    $350 Scholarship to Kassidy Cummings

  • World Language Awards

    English Department Pins to Kassidy Cummings and Tuckerman Wunderle
    Foreign Language Department Pin to Sara Ripley

  • Science Department Awards

    Department Pin to Mackenzie Walton

  • Yearbook Recognition Awards

    Riley Karl, Mikayla Call, Julia Howard, Rose Jackson and Tori Walker

  • Art Department Awards

    Art Department Pin to Kimball Schultz

  • Industrial Arts Department Award

    Department Pin to Callum McGrath

  • Health & Physical Education Awards

    PE Department Pins to Hanna Veysey and Mackenzie Walton

  • Math Department Awards

    Department Pins to Mikayla Call and Thomas Knockenhauer

  • Music Department Awards

    Music Department Pin to Julia Howard
    Drama Awards to Kimball Schultz and Tuckerman Wunderle
    High School Band Award to Tuckerman Wunderle
    Choral Award to Julia Howard

  • Social Studies Awards

    Department Pin to Kassidy Cummings
    Herodotus Award to Jonathan Dion

  • A Special Recognition

    Riley Karl
    Spirit Award to Mackenzie Walton

  • Chester Rotary Club, Andy and Heidi Ladd Scholarships

    $1,000 Scholarships to Tuckerman Wunderle, Sean Kenney , Kimball Schultz, Riley Karl and Kristopher Haselton

    Four-year, renewable $1,000 Scholarship to Skylar White

  • Green Mountain Union High School Booster Club Scholarship

    $750 Scholarship to Rebekah Washburn and Skylar White

  • Wes Johnson Scholarship

    Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Kimball Schultz

  • Order of the Eastern Star – Edith Start Memorial Scholarship

    Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Arianna Webster

  • Blue and White Cords

    for successful completion of a River Valley Technical Center Program

    • Daniel Baldwin, Lily Burgess, Brianna Dyer, Ethan Hart, Kristopher Haselton, William Hudson, Sierra Kemp, Sean Kenney, Brendin Snape and Justin Stearns

    Industry-Recognized Credentials in their fields of study to Lily Burgess, Brianna Dyer, Kristopher Haselton, William Hudson, Sierra Kemp, Sean Kenney, Brendin Snape and Justin Stearns

  • River Valley Technical Center Scholarships and Awards

    Most Improved Student in Hands-on Computers to Ethan Hart

    Induction into the National Technical Honor Society to William Hudson

    Student of the Year in Business & Recipient of the Christine Lawlor Business Scholarship to Sean Kenney

    Most Improved Student in Culinary & Recipient of the Culinary Arts Program Scholarship & The RVTC Assistant Director’s Scholarship to Kristopher Haselton

  • Henry V. Haber Memorial Scholarship

    Four-year, Renewable $1,332.09 Scholarship to Kassidy Cummings, Hanna Veysey and Mackenzie Walton

  • American Legion Wallace McNulty Hoyle Post #4

    Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Rebekah Washburn

  • One Credit Union Achievement Award Scholarship

    $500 Scholarship to Skylar White

  • Chester Snowmobile Club Scholarship

    Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Mikayla Call, Sarah Rogers and Rebekah Washburn

  • John And Mary Noor Scholarship

    $1,000 Scholarship to Tuckerman Wunderle

  • Springfield Lodge #1560 Order Of Elks

    $500 Scholarship to Julia Howard

  • Society Of Women Engineers

    Certificate of Merit for Honor in Science and Mathematics to Mikayla Call

    Certificate of Merit for High Honor in Science and Mathematics to Sara Ripley

    Certificate of Merit for Highest Honor in Science and Mathematics to Kassidy Cummings

  • Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship

    Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Ian Kehoe

  • Edwards and Douglas Family Scholarship

    $1,000 Scholarship to Lily Burgess and Ariana Webster

  • The Cavendish/William French Chapter

    Kassidy Cummings

  • Charitable Foundation of the Bryant Grinder Co.

    Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Sara Ripley

  • Mack Molding Good Student Scholarship

    Four-Year, Renewable $750 Scholarship to Skylar White

  • Vermont Scholar Award

    Kassidy Cummings

  • Frank M. & Olive F. Gilman Foundation Scholarships

    Four Year, Renewable $5,000 Scholarship to Julia Howard, Kimball Schultz, Mackenzie Walton and Tuckerman Wunderle

  • Chester Academy Silver GM Pins

    Ian Kehoe, Benjamin Reilly, Sarah Rogers and Rebekah Washburn

  • National Honor Society Cords

    President Skylar White
    Vice President Riley Karl
    Secretary Mikayla Call
    Treasurer Kassidy Cummings
    Current members include Rose Jackson, Sara Ripley, Kimball Schultz, Hanna Veysey, Mackenzie Walton and Tuckerman Wunderle

  • Valedictorian

    Riley Karl

  • Salutatorian

    Mackenzie Walton

