GM seniors recognized during busy annual Awards Night event
Cynthia Prairie | Jun 27, 2017 | Comments 0
Green Mountain Union High School held its annual Senior Awards Night on Friday, June 9 at the school. Below is the list of awards and their winners.
-
Chester High School/Green Mountain Union High School Alumni Association
$1,000 scholarships to Mikayla Call and Kimball Schultz
-
Chester Art Guild Scholarship
$2,000 scholarship to Kimball Schultz
-
Chester Fire Department Awards
unannounced amounts to Molly Verespy and Chad Carey Jr.
-
American Legion Auxiliary Chester Post #67
$1,000 scholarship to Kristopher Haselton and Skylar White
-
St. Charles Council #753 Of The Knights Of Columbus
$500 scholarship to Mikayla Call
-
Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship
unannounced amount to Riley Karl and Skylar White
-
Masonic Olive Branch Lodge #64
$1,000 scholarship to Sean Kenney and Ariana Webster
-
Okemo Mountain
$1,000 Employee Dependent Scholarships to Sara Ripley and Rebeka Washburn
$1,000 Employee Scholarships to Mikayla Call and Riley Karl
-
Jay Hart Memorial Scholarship
unannounced amount to Ethan Hart
-
Wantastiquet Rotary
$600 Scholarship to Kristopher Haselton
-
Penny Woodell Memorial Award
unannounced amount to Mikayla Call and Kassidy Cummings
-
Andover Town Awards
$1,000 Scholarship to Kristopher Haselton
Military Recognition to Jonathan Dion
-
American Legion Auxilliary Unit #36
unannounced amount to Rebeka Washburn
-
Chester Education Association Memorial Scholarship
$350 Scholarship to Kassidy Cummings
-
World Language Awards
English Department Pins to Kassidy Cummings and Tuckerman Wunderle
Foreign Language Department Pin to Sara Ripley
-
Science Department Awards
Department Pin to Mackenzie Walton
-
Yearbook Recognition Awards
Riley Karl, Mikayla Call, Julia Howard, Rose Jackson and Tori Walker
-
Art Department Awards
Art Department Pin to Kimball Schultz
-
Industrial Arts Department Award
Department Pin to Callum McGrath
-
Health & Physical Education Awards
PE Department Pins to Hanna Veysey and Mackenzie Walton
-
Math Department Awards
Department Pins to Mikayla Call and Thomas Knockenhauer
-
Music Department Awards
Music Department Pin to Julia Howard
Drama Awards to Kimball Schultz and Tuckerman Wunderle
High School Band Award to Tuckerman Wunderle
Choral Award to Julia Howard
-
Social Studies Awards
Department Pin to Kassidy Cummings
Herodotus Award to Jonathan Dion
-
A Special Recognition
Riley Karl
Spirit Award to Mackenzie Walton
-
Chester Rotary Club, Andy and Heidi Ladd Scholarships
$1,000 Scholarships to Tuckerman Wunderle, Sean Kenney , Kimball Schultz, Riley Karl and Kristopher Haselton
Four-year, renewable $1,000 Scholarship to Skylar White
-
Green Mountain Union High School Booster Club Scholarship
$750 Scholarship to Rebekah Washburn and Skylar White
-
Wes Johnson Scholarship
Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Kimball Schultz
-
Order of the Eastern Star – Edith Start Memorial Scholarship
Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Arianna Webster
-
Blue and White Cords
for successful completion of a River Valley Technical Center Program
-
River Valley Technical Center Scholarships and Awards
Most Improved Student in Hands-on Computers to Ethan Hart
Induction into the National Technical Honor Society to William Hudson
Student of the Year in Business & Recipient of the Christine Lawlor Business Scholarship to Sean Kenney
Most Improved Student in Culinary & Recipient of the Culinary Arts Program Scholarship & The RVTC Assistant Director’s Scholarship to Kristopher Haselton
-
Henry V. Haber Memorial Scholarship
Four-year, Renewable $1,332.09 Scholarship to Kassidy Cummings, Hanna Veysey and Mackenzie Walton
-
American Legion Wallace McNulty Hoyle Post #4
Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Rebekah Washburn
-
One Credit Union Achievement Award Scholarship
$500 Scholarship to Skylar White
-
Chester Snowmobile Club Scholarship
Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Mikayla Call, Sarah Rogers and Rebekah Washburn
-
John And Mary Noor Scholarship
$1,000 Scholarship to Tuckerman Wunderle
-
Springfield Lodge #1560 Order Of Elks
$500 Scholarship to Julia Howard
-
Society Of Women Engineers
Certificate of Merit for Honor in Science and Mathematics to Mikayla Call
Certificate of Merit for High Honor in Science and Mathematics to Sara Ripley
Certificate of Merit for Highest Honor in Science and Mathematics to Kassidy Cummings
-
Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship
Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Ian Kehoe
-
Edwards and Douglas Family Scholarship
$1,000 Scholarship to Lily Burgess and Ariana Webster
-
The Cavendish/William French Chapter
Kassidy Cummings
-
Charitable Foundation of the Bryant Grinder Co.
Unannounced Scholarship Amount to Sara Ripley
-
Mack Molding Good Student Scholarship
Four-Year, Renewable $750 Scholarship to Skylar White
-
Vermont Scholar Award
Kassidy Cummings
-
Frank M. & Olive F. Gilman Foundation Scholarships
Four Year, Renewable $5,000 Scholarship to Julia Howard, Kimball Schultz, Mackenzie Walton and Tuckerman Wunderle
-
Chester Academy Silver GM Pins
Ian Kehoe, Benjamin Reilly, Sarah Rogers and Rebekah Washburn
-
National Honor Society Cords
President Skylar White
Vice President Riley Karl
Secretary Mikayla Call
Treasurer Kassidy Cummings
Current members include Rose Jackson, Sara Ripley, Kimball Schultz, Hanna Veysey, Mackenzie Walton and Tuckerman Wunderle
-
Valedictorian
Riley Karl
-
Salutatorian
Mackenzie Walton
Daniel Baldwin, Lily Burgess, Brianna Dyer, Ethan Hart, Kristopher Haselton, William Hudson, Sierra Kemp, Sean Kenney, Brendin Snape and Justin Stearns
Industry-Recognized Credentials in their fields of study to Lily Burgess, Brianna Dyer, Kristopher Haselton, William Hudson, Sierra Kemp, Sean Kenney, Brendin Snape and Justin Stearns
Filed Under: Education News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor for 30 years, having worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.