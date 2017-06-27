Telegraph Business Ticker

Table 19 sold to Proctorsville pair

Table 19 on Route 103 in Proctorsville will soon become Neal’s Restaurant and Bar.

The new owners, Proctorsville residents Neal Baron and Elizabeth Leninski, posted the following on Facebook: “To the followers and fans of Table 19: We would like to congratulate Kathryn and Joe Evans on the sale of their business. The love and care that they put into the design and construction of Table 19 is apparent everywhere you look. … This has been a dream of Liz’s and mine for years and we could not have found a better home. … We are working hard to open our doors as soon as possible, hopefully by September 1st.”

Kathryn, the chef, and Joe, the manager, had run the restaurant at the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield before buying the Proctorsville building and completely gutting and rehabbing it to serve a mix of Thai and Texas barbeque dishes. But after months of delays during reconstruction and outfitting of the building, finally opening in early September of 2016 and closing seven months later in March of 2017.

Further information can be found at the Neal’s Restaurant and Bar Facebook page.

Drew’s seeks to expand warehouse

Drew’s Organics of Chester has received an amendment to its Act 250 permit as it seeks to expand its 6,981 square foot warehouse to 17,645 square feet. That amendment says that the expansion continues to meet the requirements of the original Act 250 permit.

According to the application documents, the warehouse will be used mostly for storage. Plans call for additional grassy areas, and a new 4,600-square-foot driveway.

The Chester Development Review Board still must issue a conditional use permit before the building can be added onto.

According to the May 8 minutes of the DRB, Drew’s officials told the board the expansion was needed to stop having numerous truckloads of goods taken to off-site storage.

The board visited Drew’s on June 12 and, in a straw poll, indicated it would favor the expansion, according to draft minutes, although the permit has not been approved.

Vermont Cannoli announces summer hours

Vermont Cannoli has expanded summer hours. According to a statement from the company, hours are from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Vermont Cannoli is located at 145 S. Main St.

It’s hard to make a living in Vermont

According to the website MoneyRates.com, Vermont is the fifth worst state in the country to make a living.

The financial services website used cost of living, workplace safety, state tax burdens, median wages and unemployment rates to make its determination.

“With one of the 10 lowest unemployment rates in the nation, Vermont is a fairly easy place to find a job, but nonetheless making a living is tough due to one of the 10 highest costs of living. Median wages are just slightly higher than the middle of the pack, so they don’t do enough to make up for that cost of living,” according to the Web site.

Hawaii, California, Montana and West Virginia topped the list of worst places, while the best states in which to make a living included Washington state, Minnesota, Illinois, Texas and Colorado.

The full list can be found here.

Phoenix Books Essex to move to larger space

The company that currently owns Misty Valley Books in Chester is moving to a larger space in Essex, according to a statement from the company.

Phoenix Books is now marking its 10th year in business. Founder Michael DeSanto said the new lease is for 10 years. The store will be located at 2 Carmichael St. in Essex.

DeSanto said Phoenix needed more space for the office, storage, receiving and shipping.

“The additional space will also allow Phoenix Books Essex to increase inventory, expand bargain book offerings, explore the possibility of selling used books and better serve the community through partnerships with schools, offsite events and other local organizations,” according to the statement.

— Steve Seitz and Cynthia Prairie

