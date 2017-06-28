Grafton Select Board agenda for July 3, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 3 at the Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Minutes: June 19, 2017

3. Award Paving, Milling, and Chip Sealing Bid

4. Country Side Lock and Alarm

5. Credit Card

6. Set Tax Rate

7. Winnie Park & Village Pump

8. Municipal Planning Grant

9. Public Comment

10. Other Business

11. Date of Next Meeting:

Monday, July 17, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage