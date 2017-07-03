College News

Castleton University graduated the following students during its 230th commencement on May 13.

Brian Banta of North Springfield graduated with a Associate of Arts in General Studies.

Olivia Bartlett of Chester graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kathleen Haseltine of Chester graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Jessica Ralston of Chester graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Justin Cross of Springfield graduated in May from Paul Smith’s College, located in Paul Smith, N.Y. Cross earned a bachelor of professional studies in recreation, adventure travel and ecotourism.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire, located in Durham, for the spring 2017 semester.

Carol Blum of Springfield , with Highest Honors

Jonah Blum of Springfield, with Highest Honors

Mackenzie Walton of Chester, a graduate of Green Mountain Union High School, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., as a member of the Class of 2021. Walton, who will be majoring in university studies, will begin studying at Clarkson in the fall.