Community events: July 6 through July 8, 2017

July 6: Learn about Finnish log and saunas

Frank Eld, a preservationist, and educator on Finnish log construction, will be speaking at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at the Black River Academy on 14 High St. in Ludlow to talk about local Finnish communities and their log construction.

Eld will give a Powerpoint presentation dealing with his findings over the last 45 years. He is the founder of the Long Valley Preservation Society, in Roseberry, Idaho, which is a historic town with 25 preserved buildings. Many of these buildings were constructed by Finnish immigrants who homesteaded in there in the early 1900s.

Ludlow had a fairly large Finnish population during that same time period. The saunas were so well built that they might be here hidden among the bushes and trees on a local farm or homestead. Attend this program and learn about this unique building and other Finnish log structures. For more information, contact the museum at 802-228-5050 or view their website at: www.bram.org.

July 8: Hike Aiken Wilderness with Green Mountain Club

Meet on Saturday, July 8 at 8 a.m. in Manchester or 9 a.m. at the trailhead, and hike via map and compass through the trail-less Aiken Wilderness. Bring an extra layer, raincoat, lunch, snacks and fluids. This is a difficult hike because of distance and lack of trail. Be tick safe: Wear long pants tucked into your socks and long sleeves. Pretreat your clothes with a permethrin treatment and use a repellent with either deet or picaridin on any uncovered skin, and do a thorough tick check when you get home. For details and to reserve your spot, contact trip leader Dave Ratti at 802-366-0698 or email dbrspruce@gmail.com.

July 8: Whiting Library presents ‘Trash to Tunes’

The Whiting Library presents Trash to Tunes at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 in the Library Community Room, 117 Main Street in Chester.

The Trash to Tunes show is a performance using handmade and homemade musical instruments built from recyclables and inspired from instruments around the world. Dr. Dennis Waring, founder and owner of Waring Music, gives audiences new insight into folklore, music, craft, science and worldview.

All ages are welcome to a performance. Waring is an ethnomusicologist, educator, author, instrument maker, collector, performer, and arts consultant. Waring, a Guilford resident, teaches world music, American music and music education.

The library is open Monday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 802-875-2277 or visit whitinglibrary.org for more information.

July 8: Hospital holds 12th Annual Tour de Grace bike rally

Ride your bike over the river and through the woods during Grace Cottage Hospital’s 12th annual Tour de Grace bicycle rally, on Saturday, July 8.

Riders start at Stratton Mountain, 5 Village Lodge Road in South Londonderry, between 8 and 10 a.m., and ride at their own pace to Grace Cottage Hospital. The average ride time is about two hours. Buses return riders and bikes back to Stratton. Or, if you prefer, ask about parking at Grace Cottage and taking the bus up the mountain first, then riding down.

This family-friendly event is perfect for anyone in decent shape that can ride a bike. The scenic route is 19-miles, mostly downhill, from Stratton Mountain Resort to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend. Sturdy tires are recommended, and helmets are required.

Rest stops along the route will provide riders with free beverages, snacks and even musical entertainment. Free performance T-shirts will be given to the first 100 riders who sign up.

Registration is $25 in advance, $30 after noon on July 7. Registration can be made at the event. The event will be held rain or shine. More information, route description and online registration are available at www.gracecottage.org/events, or call 802-365-9109.

July 9: Curling clinic offered in Woodstock

Upper Valley Curling is offering a Learn to Curl clinic from 5:45 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at the Union Arena at 80 Amsden Way in Woodstock. Curling is one of the faster-growing sports in the United States and now is your chance to see what it is all about.

The clinic starts at 6 p.m. and takes two hours. Registration is at 5:45 p.m. The clinic costs $25 per person and is open to those aged 12 and older. The club provides all equipment needed; wear warm clothing and bring shoes with non-skid soles. Participants start with an introduction to the concepts and rules of the game and then move onto the ice for hands-on instruction.

Space is limited, so participants must register in advance. Visit www.uppervalleycurling.org and clicking on Learn to Curl. More information about the Woodstock Curling Club can be found at www.uppervalleycurling.org or by e-mailing uppervalleycurling@gmail.com.

July 10: CLIF is coming back to Bellows Falls

Children’s Literacy Foundation returns to Bellows Falls. On Monday, July 10 there will be three CLIF programs for children. Storyteller and author Marv Klaasen-Landis performs entertaining stories for the whole family at each program. Every youth who attends will be able to select two brand new books to keep.

1 p.m.: Parks Place Community Resource Center, 44 School St., 802-463-9927 or email info@parksplace.org

3 p.m.: Rockingham Recreation, Williams Terrace, 802-463-9732 or email recreation@rockbf.org. Sign-ups are required for this program.

5 p.m.: Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster St., 802-463-4270 or email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org

All CLIF programs are free and open to the public. For more information contact Rockingham Library by emailing programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or calling 802-463-4270.