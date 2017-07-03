Grafton Select Board agenda for July 3, 2017
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Minutes: June 19, 2017
3. Award Paving, Milling, and Chip Sealing Bid
4. Country Side Lock and Alarm
5. Credit Card
6. Set Tax Rate
7. Winnie Park & Village Pump
8. Municipal Planning Grant
9. Public Comment
10. Other Business
11. Date of Next Meeting:
Monday, July 17, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage
